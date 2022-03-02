Nancy Leslie Harris Obituary

Nancy Leslie Harris, 100, of Memphis died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the NHC St. Charles in St. Charles, MO.

She was born the daughter of George Edgar Leslie, Jr. and Nanny (Moore) Leslie on November 21, 1921 at her parent’s home in Memphis.

Nancy attended Culver Stockton College before graduating from Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College, now Truman State University.

She married Charles Edward Harris on June 3, 1944. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2015.

Nancy was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority in college and played the cello in the orchestra. She was involved in many community activities after she and Charles settled in Memphis including: scouts, Sunday and Bible School, the community theater, community choir and playing the piano at nursing homes.

She was the organist at the Memphis First Baptist Church and played for many weddings and funerals. She also played cello in a local group.

Nancy was a member of P.E.O.

She worked at Harris Motor Company, was a substitute teacher, taught business classes and band at the high school.

Nancy was instrumental in establishing the following programs: the first kindergarten in Scotland County, the construction of the new Scotland County Memorial Library, the delivering of Meals-On-Wheels, was an advocate for the first recycling program in Scotland County and was on the Senior Housing Advisory Board.

The Harris’ loved traveling internationally with friends and through many states to see their grandchildren. Through her 100 years, she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was beloved by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters and brothers-in-law: Lucy and Don Bruner, Lillian and Joe Lewis and Mary Louise and Clyde Brown; a daughter-in-law, Louise (Daniels) Harris; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Tom Myers, and a grandson, Andrew Scott Miller.

She is survived by her children: Leslie Ruth (Reen) Gant of Montgomery City, MO, Charles Edward “Chipper” Harris, Jr. of Memphis, Nancy Elizabeth “Betsy” (Ron) Miller of Lake St. Louis, MO, Richard Geoffrey Harris of Memphis and Sally Ann (Dan) Dwyer of Chesterfield, MO; twelve grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

An open visitation was held February 25 at the Gerth Funeral Home. A private internment was accorded on February 26 at the Memphis Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the Harris family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Memorials can be made to the Memphis First Presbyterian Church or the Scotland County Library and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.