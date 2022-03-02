Highway Patrol Responds to Incident on Route C in Scotland County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On March 1, 2022, Missouri Highway Patrol Troop B responded to a private property non-traffic fatality accident at 11:45 am on Route C, seven miles northwest of Memphis, MO.

Jerald W. Snyder, 66 of Scotland County was in his vehicle, a 2012 Polaris 800, when he experienced a medical incident that caused him to temporarily lose consciousness and inadvertently accelerated the car accidentally killing his wife Diane K. Snyder. Mr. Snyder retained moderate injuries and was transported to Scotland County Memorial Hospital by the Scotland County Ambulance

Diane K. Snyder, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney at 12:15 pm. She was transported to Gerth Funeral Home in Memphis.

Trooper Smith, 1460, was assisted by Trooper Horrell, 448, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Scotland County EMS.