Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

On February 15th Judge Karl DeMarce, a judge on the 1st Judicial Circuit (Scotland County) sat by special designation with the Supreme Court of Missouri. DeMarce was sitting in the place of Judge Mary R. Russell who was recused from one case argued today.

In place of Russell, DeMarce heard the first case on the Court’s docket this morning: Case NO. SC91968, State of Missouri ex rel.MoGas Pipeline LLC v Missouri Public Service Commission, an appeal from Cole County, regarding a state agency’s intervention in a federal regulatory proceeding.

15 Years Ago

Several area residents were among the winners when more than $263.7 million in prizes of $1,000 or more were awarded to Missouri Lottery Players during January.

Winners of $1,000 or more included: Irvin Bennett of Downing ($1,525), Charles Adams of Gorin and James Paris of Memphis (both $1,000).

25 Years Ago

Brian Robinson and Angie Stephenson were crowned at the 1997 Scotland County Courtwarming Royalty during halftime of the Tigers’ basketball game February 21st. Robinson was crowned king by 1996 queen Melissa Harvey. Stephenson was crowned queen by Patrick Miller, who was standing in for his brother, Andy Miller, the 1996 king.

35 Years Ago

According to the Scotland County Sheriffs’ Department, a farm house, owned by Ed and George Morrison, approximately 3.5 miles northwest of Memphis was borken into sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday evening. The house was vandalized, with many valuable antiques stolen, and many antique dishes, glasses, etc., were broken and destroyed. The vandalism and theft is under investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

45 Years Ago

Extensive damage was done to grave stones and mausoleums in the Gorin cemetery by vandals sometime over the past weekend. A number of grave stones were toppled and plates pried off mausoleums.

Also in Gorin, the home of Mrs. Bertha Walker has been broken into and vandalized. Mrs. Walker, who lives alone, is currently a patient in a nursing home.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Gorin Cemetery Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandal or vandals.

55 Years Ago

A 4-H leader recognition and worship was held at the Memphis Christian Church on Wednesday with a turkey dinner served at the noon hour to some fifty persons.

Presentation was made to the following: Clover Award to twenty-year member, Florence Stevenson; there were 30 1st year awards presented, then four 5-year awards, Mrs. Ray Baker, Mrs. Letha Musgrove, Mrs. June Reed, Mrs. Alice Smith, and four 10-year awards: Mrs. Hope Curry, Mrs. Beulah Davis, Mrs. Opal Durham, and Mrs. Leota Lancaster.

65 Years Ago

A new feed store will open in Memphis Monday, March 4 in the Plenge building at 129 North Johnson Street, across the street from the elementery school.

The new feed store is owned by Homer Kapfer and will handle a complete line of Pay-Way feeds for livestock, poultry, and pets.

Tom Newkirk is the local representative of the Pay-Way feed mills.

The building which the new store will occupy is a new one built by the late E.H. Plenge. The new store hours will be from 8 am to 5:30 pm. They will also have pick-up and delivery service.

70 Years Ago

Over 450 rural people in Scotland County have purchased a $10 membership in the proposed rural telephone cooperative and signed applications for telephone service.

100 Years Ago

Mrs. J.D. Skidmore was surprised on her birthday by the following women: Mrs. Mel Drake, Mrs. George Smith, Mrs. T.M. Pile, Mrs. Dave Webb, Mrs. Margaret Wier, Mrs. Emma Withe, Mrs. Grace Williams, Mrs. H.S. Wishart, Mrs. Lottie Fullen, Mrs. E.A. Blake, Miss Helen Weir and Miss Letta Black.

David Woodward of Edina and Miss Evangel Burkhart of Rutledge were married at 6 o’clock Wednesday evening, February 15, at Edina by Rev. J. Howard Thompson, pastor of the Community church.

Hollis Pile, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Pile of Memphis and Mrs. Dora Ethel Burrier of Oregon, MO were married at Oregon on Saturday, February 11th.

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Boltz of Winchester. Mrs. Boltz was a granddaughter of Amanda Miller and Mr. and Mrs. Jake Shocklett of Gorin.