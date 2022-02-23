Service Announcement

Nancy Harris, 100, of St. Charles, MO, formerly of Memphis died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at NHC St. Charles.

An open visitation will be held from 12-8 p.m, Friday, February 25 at the Gerth Funeral Home, with the family present from 6-8 pm. A private interment will be held at Memphis Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s edition.

Condolences may be sent to the Harris family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.