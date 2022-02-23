Kenneth “Gale” Elliott Obituary

Kenneth “Gale” Elliott, 62, of Memphis, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Scotland County Hospital.

Gale was born September 26, 1959 to Kenneth and Shirley (McCoy) Elliott.

Gale graduated from Scotland County High School in 1977. After high school, he began working with automatic transmission repair, then the truck driver bug struck and began with grain transport. He drove for different companies before starting Elliott Trucking. Gale drove millions of miles over the course of his career and transported food, tractors, bulldozers, buildings, equipment for NASA, a transport cage for an elephant, and even the stairs for Air Force One. He also transported for the military when needed. His truck driving took him all over the country.

He enjoyed traveling when he wasn’t driving his truck, especially on his motorcycle. He also had fun driving his tractors and flying his airplane. He was the best “bouncer” at the Antique Fair car show. Gale always had fun and his laugh will be remembered by all that knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Elliott of Edina (Knox Co. Nursing Home); sister, Janice (Jerry) Grosenkemper of Memphis; brother, Greg (Tammy) Elliott of Downing; uncle, Richard (Kari) McCoy of West Burlington, IA; great aunt, Betty Derksen of O’Fallon; three nieces, Michell (Larry) Balanda, Autumn (Wesley) Jackson, and Shyla Elliott; nephew Dakota Elliott; four great nieces, Eva Balanda, Jasmine Jackson, Kenya Jackson and Butterfly Jackson; one great-nephew, Henry Balanda; and numerous cousins.

Gale leaves behind many trucker buddies from all over the United States.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Elliott.

Gale’s wishes were to be cremated and no formal funeral services will take place at this time. His family suggests you keep his memory in your heart. A Celebration of Life service will be held sometime this summer.

Online condolences may be shared with the Elliott family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.