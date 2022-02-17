Roadwork Scheduled for Routes in Scotland County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on routes in Scotland County. See below for locations and additional information

Scotland County Route W – February 22, the road will be closed from Route M to Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Scotland County Route M – February 23, the road will be closed from Route W to Route A between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).