Roadwork Scheduled for Routes in Scotland County
HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on routes in Scotland County. See below for locations and additional information
Scotland County Route W – February 22, the road will be closed from Route M to Route 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Scotland County Route M – February 23, the road will be closed from Route W to Route A between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).