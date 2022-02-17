Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Those Scotland County voters who bothered to go to the polls during Tuesday’s presidential preference primary election, followed the statewide trend for candidate choices.

The bulk of those casting votes selected Republican tickets, both in Scotland County and statewide. In Scotland County, Rick Santorum topped the full list of candidates earning 130 of the 277 Republican votes, or 57.27%. The former US Senator easily outdistanced Mitt Romney, who was second with 47 votes or 20% of the total. Ron Paul was third with 30 votes, followed by 10 votes as uncommitted.

15 Years Ago

A quick response helped avoid a fire disaster at a Memphis business on Monday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 7:50 am to Mike Doubet’s pallet manufacturing business located just east of Keith’s Cafe at the intersection of Highway 136 and Market Street.

25 Years Ago

A special feature of this year’s Missouri Democrat Days will be a benefit auction for the family of the late Jim Sears, First District Representative (D-Memphis). The auction, which is co-sponsored by the Missouri Young Democrats, will be held at 1 pm, March 8th at the Hannibal Ramada Inn.

35 Years Ago

Dan’s Liquor Land, corner of Highway 15 North and E. Monroe, Mmephis, will hold its Grand Opening, February 14 and 21.

Dan’s Liquor Land is owned and operated by Dan Simerl. Dan spent much of his life in Scotland County, having attended Scotland County R-1 Schools. He is a graduate of Highland High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Simerl, Memphis. He and his wife Kim are the parents of a two-year-old son, Cory.

Simerl purchased the bottle shop from Rachel Pirkle in July 1986. The bottle shop was previously known as “Pearly Mae’s Bottle Shop.”

45 Years Ago

A pre-dawn fire, Wednesday, February 9, threatened Wyaconda’s entire business district and totally destroyed the Bourgeois Grocery and Hull Gun Shop. The fire, of underdetermined origin, was reported at 3 am and had apparently started in the gun shop. Wyaconda mayor, Jim Schaffer, who is also the Fire Chief, said the gun shop was blazing and the roof of the grocery store was on fire when the Wyaconda Fire Department arrived.

75 Years Ago

W.E. Wilsey, who built and has operated the Memphis Locker Plant since 1940, sold the business to the Artesian Ice Company of Ft. Madison, Iowa. Posession will be given Monday.

80 Years Ago

Albert Schirch, native born citizen of Scotland County, who was born in the Azen community on December 27, 1861, died at his home in the northeast part of the county on Monday, February 9.

90 Years Ago

H.J. Blanton and Irving Colborn publishers of the Monroe County Appeal of Paris on Friday purchased the masthead and circulation of the 105-year-old Paris Mercury from its editor, and publisher, Paul Alexander.

Miss Mary Bourn, only daughter of Mrs. Marie Bourn, of Memphis has been elected to active membership in the Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society, Fayette and is known as the Chemistry Club.

100 Years Ago

The foundation was being laid in the light plant building for the new engine which was to arrive between the first and tenth of March, according to S. H. Craig, Superintendent.

Alfred Pierce hauled corn to Jack Daggs in the Azen neighborhood, corn had raised some, according to the correspondent. He got 45 cents a bushel. Several had sold for 35 cents per bushel.