Georgia L. Erickson Obituary

Georgia L. Erickson 80, of Rural Gorin, Mo passed away February 9, 2022, at LaBelle Manor Care Center at Labelle, Missouri.

The daughter of George and Dorothy Fordney, she was born October 15, 1941, at Gorin, MO.

Georgia attended Indian Creek grade school and graduated from Memphis High School in 1959.

After graduating High school she moved to Keokuk, IA where she worked before returning home to Memphis.

As a child, she attended Oak Ridge Baptist Church and at a young age accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. She loved serving in the church and praising the Lord.

On August 5, 1972, she was united in marriage to Johnny Erickson, the love of her life for 46 years, and to this union, Georgia brought two daughters: Terri and Tammi

Georgia loved reading her bible and daily devotions, sewing, cooking many meals, working in her garden, feeding her humming birds, collecting precious moments and loving on any animal that happened to show up at the farm, especially her loyal K-9 companion of 13 years, Mollie. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family, spoiling her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following them to all of their activities and smiling at every person she met along the way. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, Mama, and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother-in-law, Oren Erickson.

Those left to cherish her memories are two daughters: Terri Dobson and friend Jules Dixon of Erie, CO, and Tammi Dobson Dale of Gorin, MO; Two grandchildren: Aaron (Anna) Dale of Memphis, MO and Aimee (Collin) Shultz of Gorin, MO; Eight great-grandchildren: Vincent, Olivia, Zavier, Sylvie Dale, and Brinley, Brantlee, Bromley, and Bexlee Shultz; Sister-in-law: Celina Erickson of Rutledge, MO; Brother-in-law Ralph (Betty) Erickson of Gorin, MO, and a Cousin Louise (Allen) Fitzgerald of Gorin, Mo, whom she called “sister”.

Georgia will be remembered for her kind and giving heart and her sweet personality. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Kirksville Humane Society or the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Funeral services were held Sunday Afternoon, February 13, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Allen Fitzgerald officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Gorin. Pallbearers were Aaron Dale, Darin Dale, Collin Shultz, Darrell Shultz, Mitch Pence, Leon Shaw, and James Vassholz. Honorary pallbearers were Brinley Shultz, Brantlee Shultz, Bromley Shultz, Bexlee Shultz. Vincent Dale, Olivia Dale, Zavier Dale, and Sylvie Dale.

