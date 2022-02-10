Troop B Seeking Participants For 16th Community Alliance Program

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, MO, announces Troop B is seeking individuals interested in attending Troop B’s 16th Community Alliance Program. The Community Alliance Program will begin on Monday, March 7, 2022, and will be hosted at the Troop B Headquarters in Macon. The Community Alliance Program is a unique opportunity for citizens to gain insight and understanding of the training and many duties of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It offers an opportunity to meet and interact with troopers and civilian employees of the Patrol. During the program, the participants will meet for six consecutive Monday evenings. Classroom and practical instruction will cover various topics, including firearms, traffic stops, traffic crash and criminal investigations, polygraph examinations, and driving while intoxicated enforcement. Participants will participate in a ride-along with a trooper during the program. The program will culminate with an awards ceremony held at and sponsored by the Macon Comfort Inn.

The class size will be limited to 16 people and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis following a criminal record check. Anyone interested in, or seeking further information about, the program is encouraged to contact Corporal Justin S. Dunn at (660) 385-2132. The public can apply to attend the program by going to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s webpage https://statepatrol.dps.mo.gov and click on “Services” at the top of the page. Then, select Community/Student Alliance under “Program Information” on the left-hand side of the page. The available programs page will open and includes a link to an application form. Applications will be accepted until the class is filled.

