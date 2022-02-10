Sew and Go Quilt Guild Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by

Tina Newcomb

The Sew and Go Quilt Guild met on December 14 at the United Methodist Church in Memphis, MO. There was a pot-luck dinner served.

Debbie Payne, president, called the meeting to order. Susan Chidester won the Raffle Bag. Minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given by Tina Newcomb and approved.

The ladies were informed of a fabric sale, one by Zimmerman’s and another by Susan Chidester. Susan asked those attending to show challenge blocks. Those showing blocks were Netta, Wendy, Elaine and Jill and Janet. Susan discussed getting a baby quilt to the hospital for the first baby of the year.

New t-shirts were passed to those who ordered t-shirts.

Those showing projects were Janet Bryant and Elaine Burkholder. The meeting closed.

We had the annual Christmas party, played games and cut out cookie cutter on fabric to make a quilt.

The Sew and Go Quilt Guild met on January 11 at the United Methodist Church in Memphis, MO. A meal was made by Debbie Payne and Joyce Startt. The Raffle Bag winner was Debbie Payne.

Debbie Payne, president called the meeting to order. Minutes were read and approved. Tina Newcomb, treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report and was approved.

Susan Chidester informed guild members of her moving her quilt shop in March. Sale continuing.

Going to make monetary donation to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

A discussion was had about doing a community project.

Our Cluedo Challenge due date has been extended to May. Those showing Cluedo projects were Wendy, Jill, and Jane.

The Guild members are to bring a guest in March. The baby quilt was given to the Yoder family. Amy Ahrens showed how to make Flying Geese without waste. Jill Wilson, Susan Chidester, Teena Fugate all presented for show and tell. A discussion was had regarding a fundraiser for February.