Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

A Kansas City man entered a plea-agreement on February 2 ending a year-long saga involving a number of thefts from the area vending machines.

Oren G. Gamble, Sr. was arrested by the Memphis Police Department on January 16, 2011 in Memphis and charged with the theft on $550 in cash from a Pepsi vending machine located at MFA Oil on Hwy 136 in Memphis as well as the theft of less than $500 from a Pepsi vending machine located at Martin Auto on Highway 136.

15 Years Ago

Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company recently announced cable television service through the phone lines may soon be an option for its area customers.

The company has not finalized the programming package for the service but indicated it would be similar in price and quality to the cable packages offered by Direct TV and Dish Network.

25 Years Ago

Memphis Mayor Ron Alexander announced the ground work has been laid to bring a sports uniform manufacturing plant to Memphis.

Alexander made the report that Hy-Style Sportswear Co., a sports apparel manufacturing company located in Carolton, would be expanding with a new site to be located at the formerNational Garment Factory building on the East Monroe Street. He made the announcement during the February 6 meeting of the Memphis City Council.

Alexander said the expansion project was contingent upon the available work force in the Memphis area with production plans beginning as soon as March. He stated the company has requested a list of applications for employment from no less than 50 experienced garment industry workers. Initially the expansion site would employ 15-20 employees at a beginning salary between $5.50 and $6.50 per hour plus benefits. Hy-Style representatives indicated the plant would eventually employ as many as 70 area residents.

35 Years Ago

Darin Riney, a freshman at Culver-Stockton College, was a member of the 50-person Concert Choir that was featured at the first general session of the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference/Clinic at Tan-Tar-A, Lake of the Ozarks on January 22.

Riney was also a member of the Culver-Stockton Jazz Band Concert held at Culver-Stockton College on February 4.

Riney is a 1986 graduate of the Scotland County R-1 High School in Memphis and is majoring in music at the college.

45 Years Ago

The Cubs of Pack 97 held their annual Pine Wood Derby on January 31 at the Fire Station.

60 Years Ago

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Ted Gundy Saturday, February, 3rd of the Davis County hospital in Bloomfield. The baby weighed …, 14 oz.

65 Years Ago

Varsity play of Memphis High School in Little Eight Conference basketball has been finished and the Memphis boys are leading the conference having won nine and lost none in the conference play for a percentage of 1000. Brashear stands second in the conference with eight wins and one loss.

70 Years Ago

Missouri’s February draft call of 2,433 men will be filled by men over 20 years old states Lt. Col. R.T. Finks.

Mayor and Mrs. Al Ammerman, longtime residents of Memphis, plan to sell their home on North Clay St. and move to Glendale, California, to live near their daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Wade H. Crites, Mayor Ammerman said yesterday.

75 Years Ago

For 6 o’clock dinner Monday, Mr. and Mrs. John Scott had their son, Capt. Wm. Scott, Homer Sossoneon of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mrs. Chas. Bridgewater of Memphis and Mrs. Bruce Carl of Columbia. Their son and friend came unexpectedly, flying from Charlotte via Chicago and Quincy to the Luray landing field.

Mr. Sossoneon is an executive of a power and light company and has interests in St. Louis. He and Capt. Scott left Tuesday afternoon for St. Louis. He will fly back home and Capt. Scott will take a plane to his headquarters in San Francisco.