Marjorie Ellen Hamner Obituary

Marjorie Ellen Hamner, 78, of Kahoka, formerly of Keokuk, died February 2, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was born the daughter of William Archie and Mary Vivian (King) Tull on July 3, 1943 in Scotland County, MO.

She gave birth to two sons, Brad Peterson in 1962 and Kevin Peterson in 1966. Brad gave her a grandson, Dalton, in 2000 and Kevin gave her a grandson, Kent, in 1985.

Marjorie married Herold V. Hamner in 1984, and the remained together for 37 years. He survives.

She was employed for many years at Shellar Globe. The Hamners lived for the last 25 years in Kahoka. Marjorie succumbed to lung cancer after being diagnosed in the summer of 2021. She decided to live quietly at her home with her beloved husband following her final doctor visit, until she was no longer able.

Marjorie came to love Christ Jesus, Lord God Almighty. The Hamners together loved Jesus with their all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Brad (of cancer in 2020) and Kevin (murdered in 1989); a grandson, Kent; three sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her husband, Herold, of the home and grandson, Dalton.

Per her wishes, no services are being accorded.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.