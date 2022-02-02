Shoulder and Bridge Work Scheduled for Routes in Schuyler County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MACON – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be doing the following work in Schuyler County. Please see dates and locations below.

Schuyler County Route E – Mar. 29-Apr. 1, road will be closed at North Fork South Fabius River bridge, located approximately 3.5 miles east of U.S. Route 63, for bridge work. Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this work. All work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day. The bridge will open to traffic at the end of each day.

U.S. Route 63 – Apr. 5, road will be down to one lane traffic from 1 mile north of Zion Road to 1 mile south of U.S. Route 136 East for shoulder work. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. that day.

For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

Work zones can be found online at www.modot.org. Please drive slow through work zones, and always put your cell phone down to help eliminate distractions.