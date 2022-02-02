If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Brenda Roberts, recently of Des Moines, IA, now of Memphis is the owner of a coffee shop, R-n-B on the east side of the square in Memphis between the police station and Lighthouse of Faith Church.

Brenda has a host of businesses in her little shop. Besides the coffee shop, Roberts will be renting new release movies and doing taxes and accounting.

15 Years Ago

A bomb threat interrupted play midway through the second period of the varsity boys basketball game at Scotland County R-1 High School on Tuesday evening, January 29.

At approximately 7:50 pm, High School Principal Ken Cross stopped play and announced that the school was to be evacuated because a bomb threat had been received. Cross announced the move was being made according to established safety protocol. The packed gymnasium was quickly emptied in an orderly fashion.

Following the evacuation of the building, the Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene along with the Scotland County Fire and Rescue and Scotland County Ambulance Service.

Officers began a search of the building. The investigators also placed the call for a bomb-squad dog to be dispatched to the scene. The special unit is out of the Jefferson City area.

While awaiting the arrival of the special unit, volunteers began notifying residents in a two-block radius of the school of the situation and recommending evacuation of the surrounding homes until the situation could be resolved. The search of the building continued at 10:30 pm. Investigators were also working to trace the phone call.

25 Years Ago

Memphis Community Players had another successful project on January 31. It was an idea that was tossed around for several months, and then it happened, homemade doughnuts.

After all the bills are paid, the players will have close to $400 to apply toward the purchase of lighting equipment, dimmer boards, etc. The project directors, Ellen and Judy, expressed their appreciation for those who helped and the community for their continued support.

45 Years Ago

Just about the time that winter relaxed its icy grip a little early last week, Wednesday snow began to drift over northeast Missouri sending school children home early and leaving them home in Scotland County both Thursday and Friday.

55 Years Ago

As if the snow the past few days were not enough, Junior Snodgrass, operator of Charlie’s Super Saver on Route 136 in South Memphis, had other troubles too.

A gas pipe from the main storage tank broke on Thursday and some 3,000 gallons of gas rolled out onto the driveway and down the drive and into the ditches nears the station.

The local fire department was called as a precautionary meansure and all tried to decide what to do. The office of the state fire marshall was called and again results were undecided. Finally, it was decided to push snow, gasoline, all from the drive and into the road. When this was done, fire was set to some of it and it must have been a startling sight to see snow burning on the highway.

About the time of that crisis, a motorist drove into the driveway for a tank to be filled and his gas tank had a hole in it and all the gas again rolled out into the driveway.

65 Years Ago

Chapter C, P.E.O. entertained the Memphis High School senior girls and Miss Chelsea Brown, MOnday afternoon at a tea held the home of Mrs. B.O. Reeves.

75 Years Ago

Because of the particularly favorable flying conditions at Rutledge, it was learned this week that TWA (Trans-World Airline) has decided to acquire land and erect modern buildings and construct an emergency airport on acreage adjacent to that city soon where the huge airliners may land and take off on their cross-nation schedules.

The port will be operated on a 24-hour basis, with three shifts, consisting of at least ten persons for each shift.

Rutledge is on the main route of TWA between Chicago and Kansas City. Howard Hughes is president of the TWA.

80 Years Ago

Capt Wm. O. Sawyers, State legal advisor of the Selective Service headquarters of Jefferson City instructed the local board to place in class 1-A all married men without dependents other than wives, whose wives were able to get jobs or whose parents were able to support them during their husband’s absence.

Both Gorin and Rutledge have gone over the top of their Red Cross drive and have exceeded their quotas.

100 Years Ago

S. J. Rorabaugh traded his theater, restaurant, and building in Memphis to D.E. Maries of Troy, IA, for a 160-acre farm eight miles northwest of Milton.