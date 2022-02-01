Pending Funeral Service By Editor | February 1, 2022 MEMPHIS, MO – Memorial services for Albert Peterson, 71, of Gorin are pending with the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis. Albert Peterson died at his home on Monday morning, January 31, 2021. Posted in Obituaries Related Posts Mary Elizabeth Durham Obituary February 1, 2022 Donna Lee Johns Obituary February 1, 2022 Ronald John Klem Obituary January 26, 2022 Cristel Joan (Hoskinson) Mankopf Obituary January 26, 2022 Martha Ann (Martin) Byrn Obituary January 19, 2022