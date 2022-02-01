Mary Elizabeth Durham Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Durham, 87, of Arbela died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the West Point Care Center in West Point, IA.

She was born the daughter of James Andrew and Josephine May (Kidd) Evertson on October 1, 1934 in Hurdland.

Mary wed Donald Wayne Durham on June 14, 1953 in Baring. He preceded her in death on October 20, 1984.

The Durhams settled on their farm north of Arbela, raising three children. Mary was a member of the Arbela Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a certified Master Gardner and 4-H leader.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Daniel; two grandsons; a sister; and two brothers.

She is survived by her David Durham of Arbela; daughter, Elizabeth Weisinger of West Point, IA; daughter-in-law Rachel Durham of Omaha, NE; sister, Anna Lee Vansike of Newark, MO; grandsons: Gregory Beach of West Point, IA, Andrew Weisinger of West Point and Joseph Durham of Omaha; granddaughters, Esther Durham of Omaha and Sally Boyer of Ft. Madison; great grandson, Nolan Franks of Omaha; great granddaughter, Heidi Weisinger of Ely, IA; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Feb. 1 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Robert Moseley, pastor of the Arbela Baptist Church officiating. Burial was in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery near Azen.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Providence Baptist Church and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Durham family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis