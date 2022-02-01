Donna Lee Johns Obituary

Donna Lee Johns, age 81, of Canton, Missouri, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

Donna was born February 14, 1940, in Scotland County, Missouri, the daughter of Leroy and Lucy Arlene Price Haller.

Donna was a graduate of Canton High School and attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville. She was the site coordinator at Heartland Resources. She enjoyed puzzles and drinking coffee with friends. She attended the First Baptist Church of Canton.

Donna is survived by her son, Rodney Johns of Canton; granddaughter, Taylor Johns, of Canton; brother, William (Patty) Haller of Springfield, MO and nephew, Christopher Haller of Luray, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Lucy Haller.

Graveside services and burial will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge, MO with Pastor Brian Stone officiating. Visitation will be at Davis Funeral Home in Canton, MO, Friday, January 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

The family suggest memorials be made to Rutledge Cemetery in care of Davis Funeral Home, Canton, MO.

