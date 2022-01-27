University of Missouri Extension Specialty Crop Webinar Series

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

University of Missouri Extension is offering a webinar series to help specialty crop growers improve their business skills.

Beginning Feb. 8, weekly Zoom sessions will be held Tuesday evenings throughout 2022. The series is divided into four parts. Each quarter will focus on a different set of topics. Attendees may choose to attend classes in all or some quarters.

During the Specialty Crop Business Management Series, new and established farmers will learn how to make informed business decisions to become successful, says Juan Cabrera-Garcia, MU Extension state horticulture specialist.

February and March sessions cover laws and regulations for specialty crop growers. The second quarter (April-June) looks at farm infrastructure. Marketing is the subject for the third quarter (July-September). And, the fourth quarter (October-December) covers the economics of farming.

For more details, the event schedule and first quarter registration, visit extension.missouri.edu.