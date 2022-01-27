Scotland County Hospital Ranks in Top 10% for Quality

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Medisolv, Inc., the quality measure software used at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics in Memphis, MO, announced earlier this month, their Top Inpatient eCQM (electronic clinical quality measures) Performers of quarter 1 (Q1) through quarter 3 (Q3) of 2021. Medisolv identified the top 10% of hospitals by measure and Scotland County Hospital earned honors in the categories of Intensive Care Unit VTE, Exclusive Breast Milk, and Safe Use of Opioids.

The ICU VTE (Venous thromboembolism- VTE, refers to a blood clot that starts in a vein) measure assesses the number of patients who received VTE prophylaxis or have documentation why no VTE prophylaxis was given the day of or the day after the initial admission (or transfer) to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or surgery end date for surgeries that start the day of or the day after ICU admission (or transfer). The Exclusive Breast Milk is reported as an overall rate which includes all newborns that were exclusively fed breast milk during the entire hospitalization. The Safe Use of Opioids is to identify patients prescribed, or continued on, two or more opioids or an opioid and a benzodiazepine concurrently at discharge from a hospital.

Medisolv Top Inpatient Performers lists are generated using performance data that Medisolv electronically harvests directly from approximately 200 of their hospital clients through their ENCOR quality-improvement software platform.

Robert Miller, Meaningful Use Coordinator/ Disaster Chairman/ IT Specialist at SCH manages the quality measures reporting required for Medicare & Medicaid compliance for both the hospital and rural health clinics said, “This project essentially creates a baseline and a process improvement to provide the best care for our population base, based on standardized practices across the board. This proves that our staff exhibits excellent inpatient hospital care and the fact that we are being noticed and rewarded feels good.” Miller further explains, “There’s a standardized template that every hospital has to work from. Every hospital has the same measures. We have to do the reporting and that allows us to compare our quality to other hospitals.”

High performance in these measures is critical for hospitals in both commercial pay-for-performance and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) value-based payment & reimbursement programs. “I congratulate Medisolv’s top performing hospitals on their work of improving the quality and safety of patient care for over a decade,” said Dr. Zahid Butt, chief executive officer of Medisolv. “These are challenging times for hospitals and the focus on measuring and improving quality is more critical than ever to ensure the proper care of our nation’s patients.”

