New Federal CDL Training Requirement Starts Feb. 7

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Revenue is notifying current and future commercial motor vehicle (CMV) operators of the regulations related to a new federally mandated training program set to take effect Feb. 7, 2022. Beginning that day, all new commercial driver license (CDL) applicants and those applying for certain CDL upgrades must be listed in the federal Training Provider Registry as having completed an approved Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) program before being allowed to complete skills testing with the Missouri State Highway Patrol or a Missouri third-party tester and licensing with the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The ELDT regulations defined by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in 49 CFR 380 establish standardized, minimum training requirements for entry-level CMV operators in interstate and intrastate commerce who are applying for:

• A Class A or Class B commercial driver license (CDL) for the first time;

• A Class C CDL with Passenger, School Bus or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time;

• An upgrade of their CDL (e.g., a Class B CDL holder seeking a Class A CDL); or

• A hazardous materials (H), passenger (P), or school bus (S) endorsement for the first time.

The ELDT requirement is not retroactive. The requirements do not apply to individuals holding a valid CDL or an H, P, or S endorsement issued prior to Feb. 7, 2022. Additionally, individuals who obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) before the Feb. 7, 2022, compliance date are not subject to ELDT requirements as long as they obtain a CDL before the expiration date of the CLP.

The Missouri Department of Revenue issues between 17,000 – 22,000 new CDLs annually. Approximately 200 entities have already applied through the FMCSA to be certified providers and are listed in the Training Provider Registry.