Local Students Named to Missouri State University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

SPRINGFIELD, MO (01/19/2022)– Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list. These local students made the list:

Garrett Nichting, of Greentop (63546).

Faith Edwards, of Eldon (65026).

Khristina Edwards, of Eldon (65026).

Madison Edwards, of Eldon (65026).

Rachel Hanks, of Eldon (65026).

Taylor Hargus, of Eldon (65026).

Emma Meadors, of Eldon (65026).

Faith Parrent, of Eldon (65026).

Kaley Smithson, of Eldon (65026).

Hailee Vernon, of Eldon (65026).

Daisie Williams-Reinhart, of Eldon (65026).

Madison Witt, of Eldon (65026).

Stephen Terrill, of Memphis (63555).