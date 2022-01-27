Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO, opened its doors last week the new Surgery Center which features the latest advanced technology in the operating suite and procedure room, and a comfortable family waiting room with coffee service and beverage vending. “Our previous surgery suite had served us well for over 40 years, but new technology, new procedures and greater volumes meant we had outgrown the 1970 facility,” said Marcia Dial, CEO.

The new facility will make it easier for outpatients, because will not have to enter the hospital, but rather exit through a seperate entrance and discharge exit area located on the north side of the hospital. The new building was very accessible curbside parking, adjancent to the entrance.

15 Years Ago

Education brought Elisa Cardenas more than 2,700 miles from her home in Ecuador to Memphis, MO, and it is a continued education that fuels the young woman’s dream of maintaining that distance from home for just a few more years.

Cardenas calls Riobamba home. The city of 120,000 is located four hours south of Ecuador’s capital, Quito. Eduador, the Spanish word for equator, is located on the Pacific Ocean and is bordered on the north by Colombia and on hte south and east by Peru.

25 Years Ago

Going once, going twice, sold. The Scotland County Livestock Auction, that is Barb and Jerry Blomme of Aplington, IA are the new owners.

Since they purchased the livestock market from Danny Emel January 10, the Iowa couple has already been through two regular Saturday sales at hte auction as well as two other special sales with a special dairy sale scheduled for this week.

The Scotland County Livestock Auction has been a busy place the past two weeks as the Blommes have filled the calendar wiht a variety of livestock sales for both buyers and sellers.

35 Years Ago

Mike Drummond, was elected as Fire Chief of the Memphis Fire Department during their recent election of officers.

Drummond has been a firefighter with the Memphis and Scotland County Fire Department for nine years. He has received hours of credit for two classes in Basic Firemanship; two classes in Hazard and Chemicals; a class in Breathing Apparatus; Propane; and CPR. Classes were under the direction of the University of Missouri, Department of Natural Resources, and Chemical Companies.

55 Years Ago

On Monday afternoon, January 30, hours 2 – 4 pm, the following businesses in Memphis will donate all money, received from coffee sales, to the National Foundation, March of Dimes: Keith’s Cafe, Dorothy’s Cafe, Gardine Drugs, Chuck Wagon, Memphis Lanes, and Hiway Cafe.

It has been through the generous giving of all people that the Salk vaccine for polio was discovered. Now March of Dimesis working on the causes, prevention, and cures of birth defects. Through the work of the this foundation, 62 Birth Defects Research Centers have been set up in the United States. Three of these are located in Missouri at Kansas City, St. Louis, and Columbia.

75 Years Ago

According to Kermit Rose, treasurer of the fairgrounds funds, there had been raised this morning a total of $13, 070.00 of the $15, 000.00 which was to be raised for the purchase of the grounds, partial equipment, grading and other improvements.

Money is being turned in every day from all parts of the county, there being at this present time over 300 shareholders in the fair company. The remaining $1,900 is expected to be raised within the next week or ten days.

Groups of men are working in all sections this week to raise the balance of the $15,000 if possible.

80 Years Ago

J.C. Breidenstein, who lives southeast of Granger on highway No.4, was in Memphis Tuesday with his automobile plates to turn into the Red Cross. Mr. Breidenstein had 80 plates the largest number we have heard of in Scotland County. Each year, when he secured new license plates, he tacked the old plates n his garage between the studding and in this way, he had column after column of them, as he threw away no plates since he bought his first car.

Eighty-five ex-service men and others have registered for local air warden service with Prosecuting Attorney A.L. Luther, who has charge of the air raid warden service in Scotland County.

100 Years Ago

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred L. Bisher of Monmouth, IL on Wednesday, January 18, named Harry Elmo. Mrs. Bisher was the former Bertha Nellis of near Memphis.