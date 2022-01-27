Conservation Report By:  Missouri Conservation Agent R. Shannon Smith

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

I wanted to remind everyone that the 2021 hunting & fishing permits (licenses) will expire on February 28, 2022. On March 1st a 2022 permit is required. If you purchased a permit after December 1, 2021, you would have received a 2022 permit. This is so folks can purchase/receive the new permit for a Christmas gift.

Keep in mind, once you turn 16 years of age, all persons hunting small game and fishing public waters are required to have a valid permit. However, there are some exceptions.

Missouri residents (65) years of age and older may take fish and wildlife (except deer and turkey) by hunting methods without permit. A Migratory Bird Hunting Permit is required for ALL residents and nonresidents, including landowners, who are sixteen (16) years of age or older to take waterfowl, doves, snipe, and rails.

A Federal Duck Stamp is also required to take waterfowl. Individuals are required to carry identification that would verify residency and age.

Any person fifteen (15) years of age or younger, both resident and non-resident, may take wildlife (except deer and turkey) by hunting methods without permit; provided s/he is in the presence of a properly licensed adult or has taken and passed the hunter education course.

Any person fifteen (15) years of age or younger, both resident and non-resident, may take fish, live bait, clams, mussels, turtles and frogs as provided in Chapter 6 without permit (except trout permit or daily tag in areas where prescribed): except that fish may be taken only by gig, longbow, crossbow, snagging, snaring, grabbing and by pole and line.

Also, all qualified resident landowners/lessees and their immediate household members may hunt, trap, and fish without permit (except deer/turkey tags, migratory bird permit, Federal duck stamp).

Landowner deer and turkey tags are available free of charge to those who qualify. These tags may be obtained on-line or at any permit vendor after the Landowner Application has been verified.

If you have questions, feel free to contact the Kirksville Regional Office at (660) 785-2420.