SCCC Steering Committee

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Scotland County Care Center Board recently appointed a steering committee to gather ideas and contacts in hopes to soon fill the vacancy the recent closing has created. The steering committee is now in the process of brainstorming, pursuing contacts and grants that might possibly generate employment and fill a need for the community.

It will take a village to bring this building back to life. If you have or know of someone that might be interested in this facility please contact us at the following.

The SCCC Board of Directors may be reached at Scotlandcountynursinghome@gmail.com or the Steering Committee can be reached at 660-465-2402 – please leave a message for Beth Johnson.