Cristel Joan (Hoskinson) Mankopf Obituary

Cristel Joan (Hoskinson) Mankopf, 91, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Highland Crest Living in Kirksville.

Born May 29, 1930, in Iowa, Cristel was the late daughter of Cyril Baker and Grace Eugina (Robinson) Hoskinson. On July 30, 1947, Cristel was united in marriage to Oscar Eaton Mankopf who preceded her in death on January 25, 1985. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, J.C., Gordon, and Paul Hoskinson.

Cristel is survived by one son, Mark Mankopf of Keokuk, IA; two daughters and a son-in-law, Nancy Mankopf of Scottsdale, AZ and Cristel and Ronald Harrison of Olathe, KS; sister-in-law, Sue Hoskinson of Illinois; four grandchildren, John Fearon, Millacent Fearon, Cristel (Scott) Perry, and Mitch Harrison; as well as four great-grandchildren, Bella and Trenton Perry, and Evan and Lily Harrison.

Cristel was a graduate from Memphis High School in Memphis, Missouri. She worked a number of years as an insurance agent. In her past, Cristel loved flowers and riding horses, but her greatest love was for her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cristel was a member of Eastern Star, DAR, and of PEO. She was also a member of Brock Methodist Church of Brock, Missouri.

Cristel has been cremated and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, MO.