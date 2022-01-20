Scotland County 4-H Youth Bring Home High Marks at State Shoots

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Members of the Scotland County 4-H Shooting Sports participated in the Missouri 4-H State Shooting Sports events this fall, bringing home numerous awards, including a first place finish in the state senior division Sporting Clays.

Eli Kigar, age 17, and a member of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club, earned the first place state trophy for Sporting Clays in Jefferson City at the United Sportsman’s Club last fall. He was tied with two other state shooters in the senior division after the main competition. Later in the day, a shoot off was held to determine the winner, and Kigar broke the most birds to win the state competition. Eli Kigar also earned 5th place in the state senior division in Skeet Doubles and 7th place in the state senior division Skeet Singles competitions. He participated in all 2021 shotgun state competitions in Trap, Double Trap, Skeet, Double Skeet, and Sporting Clays. Wesley McSparren, age 13, and a member of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club placed first at state in the Intermediate Division of Hunting & Outdoor Skills. Elsie Kigar, age 16, and a member of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club earned the second place female over all shotgun shooter in the state. She, too, participated in all 2021 shotgun state competitions in 2021 in Trap, Double Trap, Skeet, Double Skeet, and Sporting Clays.

Each of the 4-H Shooting Sports events are broken down into three age divisions, a Junior Division which is composed of 8-10-year-olds, an 11-13 age group of Intermediates, and Seniors who are 14 to 18 years of age. Scotland County shooters participated in the .22 Small-bore Rifle, Shotgun, Archery and Hunting & Outdoor skills events and scored very well overall. Ribbons are awarded to the top 10 participants in the state in each division.

As a team, Wesley McSparren, Austin Ambrose, age 13, member of the Jolly Jacks & Jills 4-H club and Lilly Frederick, age 13, a member of the Azen Jolly Timers 4-H Club took 5th Place at state in the Intermediate Division at the 3D Archery competition at Prairie Grove Gun Club in Columbia, MO.

Scotland County 4-H Shooting Sports members participating in the 2021 State 4-H Shoots include:

Senior Divisions: Eli Kigar, Trap, Double Trap, Skeet, Double Skeet, and Sporting Clays; Penelope Cline, Trap-Jolly Jacks & Jills and Elsie Kigar, Trap, Double Trap, Skeet, Double Skeet, and Sporting Clays.

Intermediate Divisions: Wesley McSparren, .22 Rifle, Archery NFAA 300, 3D Archery and Hunting & Outdoor Skills; Lilly Frederick, 3D Archery & Archery NFAA 300, Lily Wheeler, Archery NFAA 300-Jolly Jacks & Jills; Austin Ambrose-Archery NFAA 300 & 3D Archery-Jolly Jacks & Jills

Junior Divisions: Bryleigh Ward- Archery NFAA 300-Azen Jolly Timers, Brody Wheeler-Archery NFAA 300-Jolly Jacks & Jills; Ali Ambrose-Archery NFAA 300 & 3D Archery-Jolly Jacks & Jills; Addy Frederick- Archery NFAA 300-Azen Jolly Timers; Cammy Frederick-Archery NFAA 300-Azen Jolly Timers; Emit Long-Archery NFAA 300 & 3D Archery-Gorin Go Getters.

Over 600 4-H members from across the state participate in multiple events at multiple locations. Scotland County was well represented in the biggest project in Missouri 4-H.

The shotgun sports are coached by Dave Koch and Amanda Mohr. The Archery Project Leaders are: Jeff & Emily Frederick and Corry Ward. .22 Small-bore Rifle Project Leaders are

Josh McSparren and Keith Payne. The Hunting & Outdoor Skills Project Leaders are Jim Kigar & Josh McSparren. Sarah McSparren is the County Coordinator for all 4-H Shooting Sports disciplines.

4-H Shooting Sports is a youth development educational program. It uses the skills and disciplines of shooting to assist young people and their leaders in obtaining knowledge and developing skills. Development of skills within the discipline of shooting sports and life skills is implicit in the program curriculum and explicitly stated for volunteers. It appeals to young people and volunteers from a wide range of urban and rural backgrounds. 4-H Shooting Sports promotes positive youth-adult interaction and peer leadership.

As with all Missouri 4-H projects, Shooting Sports is open to any youth from ages of 8 through 18. For more information on this and other 4-H programs visit www. mo4h.missouri.edu.