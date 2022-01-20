Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

“It will cost just a penny more to mail letters to any location in the United States,” said Postmaster Monica March, “The increase, effective January 22 is the first price change for First-Class Mail Stamps (Forever Stamps) in more than two and a half years.”

Highlights of the new single-piece First-Class Mail pricing include 45 cents for 1 oz., letters (a 1-cent increase), letters with additional ounces remain unchanged at 20 cents, postcards will now cost 32 cents (a 3-cent increase), 1 oz., letters to Canada or Mexico are 85 cents (a 5-cent increase) and other letters to other international destinations are now $1.05 (a 7-cent increase).

15 Years Ago

Not many things have not gone up in price in the past 20 years. Tri-County Electric Cooperative will finally be succumbing to this economic trend.

General Manager David Ramsey told a gathering of customers at the Scotland County R-1 High School on January 9 that the northeast Missouri electric provider will be implementing a price hike in March.

“I realize this isn’t the news people want to hear,” he said. “But I don’t look at it as paying the piper. Instead I know that we enjoyed an unprecedented period of low rates.”

This price increase marks just the second price hike for the company since 1986. The co-op board is scheduled to meet January 22 to determine the 2007 rate increase. Ramsey stated customers would receive a new rate sheet as well as an explanation for the price hike in upcoming mailings.

25 Years Ago

The Scotland County Commission is hosting an open meeting January 30 at 7 pm at the Scotland County Courthouse in Memphis to discuss public concerns about a proposed route exchange between Scotland County and Missouri Department of Transportation.

The proposed exchange would trade County Road 253 better known as Miller Bottom Road, south of Memphis between State Route MM and State Route M for State Route Y north of Rutledge.

35 Years Ago

Lynette Jean Green, daughter of Stanley and Shirley Green, Memphis, was the first baby to be born at the Scotland County Memorial Hospital in 1987. Lynette arrived at 5:21 am, January 16. She weighed in at 8 lb, 5 1/2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Lynette has one brother, William, 9; and three sisters, Christina, 7; Lorie, 5; and Amber, 2.

Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Vivian Doscher, Memphis.

45 Years Ago

Maxine and Phil Struble, owners and operators of Montgomery Ward Catalog Agencies in Memphis and Edina with daughter, Sherry Casady Schaefer, managing the Edina store, recently received two awards: District Agent of the Year covering three states and 26 stores; Kansas City Territory Agent of the Year out of 7 states and 190 stores.

The award was presented by Mr. Bill Sims, Catalog General Manager at the 1977 Annual Spring Sales and Marketing meeting January 8 and 9th at Breckenridge Inn, Kansas City, MO.

The award is presented for most outstanding Sales and Operating Performance.

75 Years Ago

Henry W. Kutzner of Memphis has recently been promoted to the grade of S. Sgt. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul N. Kutzner.

Sgt. Kutzner entered the service March 19, 1944 and reported to Boca Raton Army Air Field July 3, 1944. He was previously stationed in Chanute Field, IL. Prior to entering service, Sgt. Kutzner was engaged in farming. He attended Memphis High School.

80 Years Ago

The new Coca-Cola building in Memphis at the corner of W. Monroe and South Clay Streets was officially opened last Thursday night with a dance.

90 Years Ago

George Hale Ebeling and Miss Marjorie Smith were married in Colfax, WA, December 21, 1931. They were to make their home at Bovill, Idaho.

L.L. Vaughn had been designated by the State Finance Commissioner to liquidate the Citizens Bank which closed.

Arthur Hameltt and Miss Marjorie Huff were married at Kahoka, January 7.

Alfred J. Wilsey and Mrs. Mabel Blood, both of Keokuk were married at the home of Rev. C.K. Green in Memphis, January 9.

100 Years Ago

At a meeting of stockholders of the Great Western Tire and Rubber Company held at Centerville, Monday night and attended by about 2200 people, J.C. Moore of Memphis was elected president. Board members from this county elected were: S.H. Padgett, Arbela, and C.C. Cone and Geo H. Morgan of Memphis.

Dr. J.C. Jones, for six months acting president of the University of Missouri, was elected president of the university, succeeding Dr. A. Ross Hill, who resigned.

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Ross at Downing on Tuesday, January 10.

A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Ross at Downing, January 4.

A snow white quail was found by Bob Ridge, according to our Prairie View correspondent