2021: A Year In Review

This is part two of our look back at the events of 2021.

July

A new program in Northeast Missouri, Hearts for Hope, under the direction of Brenda Wilson aims to help change women’s lives. Hearts for Hope began in 2019 as equine therapy, which could not fully launch. It was turned into a non-profit organization in 2020, has a board of directors, and aims to help women coming out of incarceration, drug treatment, human trafficking, and abusive environments.

Diane Tague, of Gorin, was appointed as the Scotland County Collector of Revenue and Kimberly Hatfield, of Knox City, was appointed as the Knox County Circuit Clerk.

The Missouri Highway Commission approved the Fiscal Year 2022-2026 STIP (Statewide Transportation Investment Program) plan. There are 1,434 highway and bridge projects included in the STIP.

Memphis began preparations to celebrate Missouri’s 200th anniversary, with events hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Downing house Museum Complex to celebrate.

August

Bible Grove School turned 100. Bible Grove School opened in 1921 as a two-year high school and then transitioned into a 4-year high school in 1923.

The Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission was awarded $92, 350 for a contract to CCG Consulting and Finley Engineering to complete a regional broadband mapping study.

Robert Joseph Harr, a Navy Sailor who was missing in action for 80 years, was laid to rest at the Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge, Missouri, next to his parents and brother. His family and community members were present for the burial.

The Scotland County Antique Fair began on August 25, being kicked off by a Vespers service, tailgating, and KMEM’s Jammin in Memphis.

September

Janie Parton won $10,000 in the Missouri Vaccine Lottery.

University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Eldon Cole said he was “looking for a few good heifers” to help beef producers through Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program. Through MU Extension’s educational efforts, the program focuses on better heifer performance, increased marketing opportunities and creating a reliable source of quality replacement heifers, based on management, reproduction, and genetics.

Mrs. Teena Fugate of Queen City was the winner of the Scotland County Care Center/Hospital Auxiliary quilt raffle.

Teresa Creek was appointed as the Scotland County Recorder of Deeds.

Scotland County Fire Crop, Scotland County Sheriff, Memphis Police Department and Scotland County each received a donation of $400 from the Scotland County Pharmacy.

October

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Comission, MoDOT officials and the commissioners discussed proposals related to asset management and investment in low volume and minor roads.

Scotland County Jr. High School competed in the 30th annual Parade of Champions in Kahoka, MO.

Scotland County Marching Tigers won several awards at the Missouri Days Festival in Trenton, MO.

Shirley Sayre and Theresa Boden retired from Doctor Donelson’s office.

November

Dale and Judy Musgrove applied for the Century Farm program through University of Missouri Extension; their farm, which was established in 1842, received Century Farm Designation.

The impact of shortages of businesses, hospitals, and schools has been felt and brought a greater magnification during the pandemic.

Statewide public meetings were held from November 16 to December 9 so members of the public could discuss unfunded transportation needs.

The Iowa and Missouri Ford Club donated $250 to the Scotland County Food Pantry. Howie Harvey and Brent Walker presented Mary Lou Toft with the check.

December

The Scotland County High School Band left Memphis on December 3 to head to Hawai’i where they performed for the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Batina Dodge was elected to serve President of the Missouri Association of Counties Executive Board of Directors, a role she will start on January 1.

For a small donation of a non-perishable food item, spectators could enjoy watching local children perform several dances at the Scotland County Elementary gym. The donations were then given to the Scotland County Food Pantry.

Frank Wineinger retired from Scotland County Schools after seven years of service.

It was reported that a public emergency meeting had been held regarding the closure of the Scotland County Care Center.