Martha Ann (Martin) Byrn Obituary

Martha Ann (Martin) Byrn, 69 of rural Greentop, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

The daughter of Fred Leon and Elizabeth May (Mullenix) Martin, Martha was born on March 29, 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri. She was a 1970 graduate of the Schuyler R-I School System and also attended Moberly Area Community College where she graduated with a medical secretarial degree.

On November 1, 1970, she was united in marriage to Winifred James Byrn at the Downing Baptist Church in Downing, Missouri and to this union three sons were born, Nathan, Cory and Damon.

Survivors include her husband, Winifred James Byrn of rural Greentop, Missouri; three sons, Nathan Byrn and wife, Heather of Bloomfield, Iowa, Cory Byrn and wife, Courtney of Lancaster, Missouri and Damon Byrn of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 9 grandchildren, Jonte Laird, Abigail Ray, Remington Byrd, Karlee Byrn, Piper Byrn, Levi Byrn, Cecillia Byrn, Travis Cox and Makayla Cox; 2 great grandchildren, Leon Hartman and Logan Laird; four brothers, Fred Eugene Martin and wife, Sheila of Lancaster, Missouri, Terry J. Martin of Bloomfield, Iowa, Mickey O. Martin of Iowa and Kevin Martin and wife, Gayla of rural Downing, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Fred L. Martin on December 25, 1986 and Elizabeth May (Mullenix) Martin on April 14, 1979 and one sister-in-law, Sherry Martin.

Martha was a very active member of the Downing Baptist Church in Downing, Missouri for a number of years where she volunteered on numerous activities and was the church treasurer.

Martha held a number of jobs including working for the Garment Factory in Memphis, Missouri, Ortech in Kirksville, Missouri and just recently retired from the Adair County R-I School system in Novinger, Missouri where she was employed as a cook for eight years.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Downing Baptist Church in Downing, Missouri with Les Leftwich, Pastor of the Downing Baptist Church officiating. Music will be provided by pianist, Twila Anderson and soloist, Brenda Aeschliman. Special musical selections will be “Go Rest High On That Mountain” and “I’ve Got A Mansion Over The Hilltop.” Pallbearers will be Remington Byrd, Levi Byrn, Court Aeschliman, Brent Jackson, David Fugate and Tommy Baxter. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Downing Baptist Church in Downing, Missouri between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Memorials have been established for the Coffey Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Coffey Cemetery, south of Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.