Jeffry Scott Racey Obituary

Jeffry “Jeff” Scott Racey, 57, of Farmington Arkansas went to be with our Lord on January 12th, 2022. Jeff was born November 27, 1964 in Kirksville, Missouri. He gave his life to Jesus and was baptized in 2005.

Jeff loved landscaping and worked for Mt. Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville, AR for 5 years. He spent the last 17 years helping take care of his mom and their house. Jeff loved playing drums and guitar especially with his brother Jim. He loved his dogs but most of all he treasured his family dearly, as a devoted son, brother, uncle and father who will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to know him.

Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Racey, grandparents, Paul and Peggy Racey; grandmother and step-grandfather, Lillian and Wayne Glasgow; great-grandmother Dorothy Doss, and step-father, Jack Cathcart.

Surviving him are his mom, Linda Racey (Cathcart) of Farmington, Arkansas, his dad Steven Racey (Jodie York) of Lancaster, Missouri, son, Axl Racey of Garvin, Oklahoma, sister-in-law Felicia Racey and nephews Paul and Austin Racey of Sherwood, Arkansas, step sisters Mary (Mark) Earnhart of Sherwood, Arkansas, Abbie Ross (Ronnie Dworshak) Of Mayflower, Arkansas and step brother Steve Cathcart of Mayflower Arkansas. Other survivors include aunts, Sally Eggers of Columbia, Missouri, Connie Courtney of Memphis, Missouri, Judy (John) Wilcox of Shelbyville, Missouri, Judy Boland of Pearl River, Louisiana, Marilyn (Leland) Tippett of Bovey, Minnesota along with numerous loving cousins and special friends including Nancy Newger, Ken Marley, Jennifer Johnson and Kristina Watson, mother of son Axl.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Linda Racey, 73 W. Ozark Trail, Fayetteville, AR 72701 to be used for his son. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are made by Luginbuel Funeral Home, Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

