Helen Maxine (Mullinix) Clough, 98, of Memphis, MO passed away Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO. The daughter of Morris and Ethel (Cossell) Mullinix she was born November 8, 1923 in Pulaski, IA.

She grew up in Pulaski and later moved to Memphis, MO where she attended grade school and graduated from the Memphis High School.

After graduating she got a job driving the school bus for the Scotland County School District.

She married M.G. Clough on June 1, 1940 and they moved to Columbia, MO where he had a job as a clerk in the Post Office. She took a job as a telephone operator as long as long as they were there. Later after the passing of M.G. she married Marvin Martin and they moved to Douglas, KS.

She was an active member of the First Christian Church in Memphis where she served as Sunday School teacher, helped prepare the meals for families in the loss of a member and other church activities and attended Bible Study there as well.

In her spare time she enjoyed visiting with people, working at home in her yard and raising a garden.

She was a charter member of the Woman’s Auxiliary V. F. W. Post # 4958 of Memphis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, M.G. Clough and Marvin Martin along with her brother, Floyd Laverne Mullinix.

Surviving relatives include her children: Richard (Orrilla) Clough of Olathe, KS and Robert (Lisa) Clough of Cleveland Ohio; Grandchildren: LeAnn (Jason) Bennett, Karen (Nick) Graham, Ellen Clough, Courtney Clough and Christopher (Jessica) Clough; five great grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the First Christian Church in Memphis and can be left at or mailed to Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Funeral services were held Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Brother Larry Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the Clough family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.