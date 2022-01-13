Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

Two of the nation’s leading Midwest-based general merchandise retail chains, Shopko Stores and Pamida, announced on January 4 they will merge to create one of the largest U.S. retailers focused on serving smaller and rural communities.

The combined entity will have nearly 350 locations in 22 states, including Memphis, with plans for new store growth in the second half of 2012 and beyond.

15 Years Ago

A fire caused extensive heat and smoke damage to a Scotland County business in the early morning hours of Friday, January 5.

The Scotland County Fire Department was dispatched to Ed’s Used Machinery, located just west of Memphis on Highway 136 at 5:41 am after a fire was discovered in the west end of the large metal building.

The first fire truck rolled from the station just four minutes later and was on the scene at the site at 5:47 am.

25 Years Ago

The Scotland County Volunteer Fire Department ushered in a new year working as a fire destroyed a garage and caused smoke and heat damage to the adjoining workshop at the Joe Reese residence north of Brock, January 1.

According to the report from the Scotland County Fire Department, the blaze was apparently electrical in nature and was reported at approximately 2:30 pm. Fourteen firemen responded to the call, taking five fire trucks to the scene where they found the west portion of the garage ablaze. The department remained at the site for approximately 30 minutes until the fire was brought under control. The garage was a total loss.

35 Years Ago

Winters first major snowstorm moved into the area early Friday morning dumping a total of 7 1/2 inches of snow in Memphis and up to 15 inches elsewhere in the state. St. Louis reported 12 inches, while further south the amount increased. Mild winds on Saturday caused some drifting into the Scotland County area. The snow was a welcomed sight for snowmobile enthusiasts, sleigh riders, and 4-wheelers, however it was not as welcomed by the area farmers with beans still in the field.

45 Years Ago

As an expression of Christian unity, concern for the hungry of the world, the Scotland County Ministerial Associatin will present a program, “Bread for the World”, on Saturday January 15 at the Senior Citizens Center in Memphis, MO.

55 Years Ago

The TAPS Drive will be starting this week in the Gorin and Memphis communities. This is the contribution to the March of Dimes drive. Various activities to raise funds for the crusade will be held at different times within the next week weeks, such as a roadblock, bake sale, and a public dance.

60 Years Ago

Three boys from Scotland County left Monday, January 8th for St. Louis for instruction into the armed services. They were Willard L. Kaldenbert, Earl R. Fergguson, and Donald L. Markley.

65 Years Ago

John Courtney, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Courtney, of Memphis, is holding a one-man art exihibit of watercolors of the British West Indies and the American south and west at the Wellons Gallery in New York; opening January 14 and closing January 26.

75 Years Ago

Mrs. Clement McCalment sold the East Side Cafe Friday afternoon to George Johnson and possession was given Saturday night.

Mrs. Calment came to Memphis about ten years ago from Unionville and purchased the Dina Car which she operated for several years. A few years ago she purchased the East Side Cafe from Mr. and Mrs. Ben Skyles. She and her daughter, Mrs. Margaret Jarman, operated both eating places until recently when the Dina Car was sold.

Jennie J. Baker, daughter of Elizabeth June Powers Johnston and Younger Johnston was born April 11, 1860 in Schuyler County and passed away January 8, 1962, at 7:39 am in her home at Memphis. She was 101 years, nine months, and 21days of age.

80 Years Ago

President Roosevelt Monday set February 16 as the date for registration of men between the ages 20 and 44 inclusive.

90 Years Ago

Frank Riggle, light superintendent, was making some extensive efforts to determine the cause of much radio interference being experienced by many Memphis residents.

100 Years Ago

The receipts at the Memphis post office reached almost $10,000 amounting to $9,925.00 as against $9,952.00 in the previous year of 1920 decrease of only $27.00. The money order business was greater in 1921 than in 1920. In December, 1921, there were over 800 money orders issues the largest number for any single month in the history of the Memphis post office. On December 19, there were 66 money orders issued-the record for any single day. The Memphis post office had been a secodn class office for about three years.