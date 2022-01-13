Holt and Stott Make Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Central Methodist University

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

FAYETTE, MO (01/10/2022)– The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Almost 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those who met the requirements for recognition:

Jessica R. Arnold, of Eldon

Amy Michele Distler, of Eldon

Candace Payton Nicole Edwards, of Eldon

Christine J. Gentry, of Eldon

Megan Lynn Holt, of Rutledge

Anthony J. Lochirco, of Eldon

Madisyn Nicole Ruppel, of Eldon

Aurora Ann Stines, of Eldon

Kylee Nichole Stott, of Memphis

Jordan Cody Yensel, of Eldon

Patricia A. Yensel, of Eldon

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.