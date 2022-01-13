Holt and Stott Make Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Central Methodist University
FAYETTE, MO (01/10/2022)– The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Almost 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following local students were among those who met the requirements for recognition:
Jessica R. Arnold, of Eldon
Amy Michele Distler, of Eldon
Candace Payton Nicole Edwards, of Eldon
Christine J. Gentry, of Eldon
Megan Lynn Holt, of Rutledge
Anthony J. Lochirco, of Eldon
Madisyn Nicole Ruppel, of Eldon
Aurora Ann Stines, of Eldon
Kylee Nichole Stott, of Memphis
Jordan Cody Yensel, of Eldon
Patricia A. Yensel, of Eldon
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.