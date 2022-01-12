Titus R. Martin Obituary

Titus R. Martin

October 17, 1934-January 4, 2022

Titus R. Martin, 87, of Memphis, Missouri, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his son’s residence surrounded by family.

Titus was born on October 17, 1934, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the son of Amos Z. and Lydia Rissler Martin.

On November 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Florence G. Hackman. After fifty-six years together, she preceded him in death on April 7, 2013.They moved their family to Memphis, Missouri in December 1972.

To this union were born four sons and two daughters: Leonard and (Rebecca Martin) Martin of Memphis, Missouri; Marlin and (Martha Brubaker) Martin of Loyal, Wisconsin; Thelma and (Earl Martin) of Memphis, Missouri; David and (Janice Weiler) Martin of Memphis, Missouri; Dorothy and (Irvin Martin) of Rutledge, Missouri; and Philip and (Margaret Martin) Martin of Loyal, Wisconsin; a brother, Phares and Alice Martin of Mohnton, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Martha and Henry Gehman of Bowmansville, Pennsylvania; and Mary and Earl Horst of Middlesex, New York; forty-two grandchildren; one hundred nineteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Titus was ordained minister on June 28, 1966 at Bowmansville Church, Weaverland Conference, and served faithfully as long as his health permitted. He was a member of the Indian Creek Mennonite Church of Memphis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a brother, Enos and his wife Anna Martin; and a grandson, Delbert Wayne Martin.

Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Indian Creek Mennonite Church south of Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center south of Memphis, Missouri.

Interment will be in the Indian Creek Mennonite Cemetery, south of Memphis, Missouri.

Officiating will be Luke Fox, Charles Zimmerman, Talmon Martin, and Leonard Musser. Casket Bearers will be Joel Martin, Titus E. Martin, Luke Martin, Ronald Martin, Marcus Martin, and Leland Martin.

Titus’s family requests your presence and prayers, no flowers please.

Memphis Funeral Home of Memphis, Missouri is assisting the family.