Garry Ferguson Obituary

Mr. Garry Ferguson, age 77, of La Grange, MO died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

He was born October 1, 1944 in Luray, MO a son of Loren D. and Etha McMurray Ferguson. He married Teresa Raleigh on October 26, 1968. She survives.

Garry graduated from Downing High School in 1962 and also graduated from the College of Automation in Des Moines, IA.

He retired from Preston Trucking. He spent his whole life involved with horses. Garry spent more than 58 years breeding, raising, training and showing horses. He was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. He was always willing to help people with their equine needs. He enjoyed meeting new people and being with old friends.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa; his son, John of Minot, N.D. and daughter, Kim of La Grange, MO; sisters, Ruth Irwin of Minneapolis, MN, and Delight Inman of Omaha, NE and brother Earl Ferguson of Quincy, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Shrine of St. Patrick Church in St. Patrick, MO on Friday, December 31, 2021 with Father Rob Fields presiding. Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Home in Canton, MO, Thursday evening, December 30, 2021 from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. with a prayer service being held at 4:00 p.m. lead by Father Rob Fields.

The family suggests memorials be made to the St. Patrick Cemetery Association.

Pallbearers will be: Maurice Stoner, Mike Wear, Dave Dodson, Dale Waterman, Dylan Waterman and Michael Raleigh

Music: Nan Wood, Organist