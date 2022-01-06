Scotland County RCF Residents Have Moved to Clark County, Placements Found for Nearly All Nursing Home Residents

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Echo Menges, NEMOnews Media Group

Scotland County, MO – The Scotland County Care Center’s Residential Terrace residential care facility (RCF) has successfully relocated all seven of the residents living there. Scotland County Care Center Administrator Tim Schrage reported that, with the help of the staff, the move took about three days at the beginning of last week. And, as of last Wednesday, plans were in place to relocate nearly all 37 of the SCCC nursing home residents.

“I think the staff at the nursing home are doing a spectacular job in relocations,” SCCC Administrator Tim Schrage told the Scotland County Nursing Home District Board of Directors during an emergency meeting held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the basement of the US Bank in Memphis.

“As of this moment,” Schrage explained to the board, “all (nursing home) residents have been accepted into a facility with the exception of about four. And those four, referrals went out and the facility, the Schuyler County Nursing Home, came back saying they would not take any residents because of their staffing issues. They kind of back walked on us. Initially, they said they would take – regardless. They did not need our staff to accept new residents. Today, that was their answer. So we have at least three, if not four, who were intending on going there that now have to look at a plan B and C for them. I do not feel that will be an issue or a problem. It’s just something we have to continue to make happen and reach back out to families and let them know that hey, Schuyler has said no, so let’s look at the next option.”

Special attention was made in moving all of the RCF residents to a neighboring RCF in Clark County. Schrage and his team worked diligently to help the residents move and settle into their new environments.

“So the RCF is completely moved out. They are all settled in at the Clark County RCF. We moved the last two today,” Schrage explained to the board. “We did above and beyond. We not only loaded their things and took them over, but we stayed to get their stuff moved in, organized and settled for them. I thought that was good. We also had a luncheon today with those residents. Clark County set up a little area and we had pizza and an ice cream cake. They fixed a salad. I took a quick picture because I wanted you all to see that because it was rewarding and satisfying. They are happy together, and that was good to see.”

With all of the residents completely moved out of the RCF, the focus has shifted for the RCF staff.

“So, the RCF has no residents. We are taking and relocating. We are shifting duties of some of the RCF staff, since there are no residents to look after. We have begun the process of cleaning out the rooms, doing a thorough cleaning and beginning the process of inventory, so that we can kind of prepare for some other things that are necessary,” Schrage told the board. “Most of our RCF staff are CNA’s and CMT’s and can also work at the hospital.”

Schrage told the board that moving the nursing home residents could take a couple of weeks and relayed that the Clark County Nursing Home hopes to admit roughly three residents per day.

“There’s been so much activity back and forth,” Schrage told the board who expressed concern for the nursing home residents who had not found a new placement.

“Some of the families have already picked a second place,” Schrage told the board.

When asked where all of the placed residents were going, Schrage responded, “Bloomfield, Keosauqua, Clark County, LaBelle, maybe at Knox – that’s still pending, Kirksville Manor. We had one resident that’s going to Florida. Several wanted to go with her. One went to Ashland. One went to Lemor in Columbia. Someone else is going to Galesburg.”

“I was in the Care Center today and I concur that everyone is working very diligently. I’m impressed. Even today, I was in and everyone was cleaning. I asked a nurse how it was going and she said, well everyday is a little bit like Friday the Thirteenth, but we’re hanging in. It’s like a full moon all the time but really, everybody is holding it together pretty well,” said SCNHD Board Secretary Lana McRoberts. “I thought that when I was there as well.”

Schrage reported that, as of the meeting, eight of the nursing home residents had already moved out leaving 27.

“Another thing we are doing is you are required to keep records for seven years. I know in some of those rooms there are rows and rows of filing cabinets full of very old records. All of that needs to be sorted out. We need to shred documents that are older than seven years, and then keep all of the current records in one spot so they can be locked up and accessed as needed,” said Schrage.

Schrage also encouraged the SCNHD Board of Directors to look at simplifying and combining financial accounts, and stressed the importance of keeping thorough records and planning to keep up on upcoming required audits.

The SCNHD is continuing to meet weekly. The minutes from last week’s emergency meeting, held on December 29, are also included in this newspaper.

As of our press time, the SCCC reported placement arrangements had been made for all but one resident. The final nursing home discharge could happen as soon as January 13, 2022.