Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

The first baby of the New Year was born at Scotland County Hospital at 4:40 pm on Monday January 2, 2012.

Cash Arrin Cochran weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches in length. The first baby of 2012 was born to parents Anna Buckallew and Darrin Cochran of Memphis.

25 Years Ago

When the Missouri Department of Conservation opened the first firearms deer hunting season under modern regulations in 1946, hunters had just three days to hunt. They were restricted to just one county, and they could take only anterlered deer. This year they enjoyed 11 days of hunting in all 114 Missouri counties and its not over yet. This year’s season still has two days to in much of northern Missouri.

35 Years Ago

The Missouri Department of Health, through the Adair County Health Department, has placed Schuyler County under a “rabies alert”. The announcement was made following a confirmed case of rabies found in a skunk on December 24, 1986. The rabid skunk was found in the Queen City area.

Although the alert is for the neighboring county, the precautions for those living in Scotland County should do the same.

45 Years Ago

The home of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Miller of Memphis was gutted in a fire which occurred New Year’s afternoon. The home is located at 302 West Madison.

The family was reportedly away at the time and Memphis firemen received the call from neighbors who noticed the smoke.

55 Years Ago

A “new look” soon wll be in evidence at the Gulf Farm Center in Mmephis, according to Dale Rood, manager of the local farm center.

“Starting this month, Spencer Chemical products will carry the Gulf Oil Corporation identification,” according to Rood. “The identification on our buildings, trucks, equipment and products will be changed from the familiar Spencer green shield to Gulf orange disc to which green arrows will be added as soon as we can get it done.”

Dale Rood said that, “Meeting the challenges of today’s fast-changing agricultural field requires greater resources, more capital and advanced technology. That’s why Spencer joined forces with Gulf Oil in 1963.”

65 Years Ago

Funeral services for Scotland County’s oldest resident, Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Lawrence, were held at the Methodist Church Tuesday afternoon, conducted by Rev. W.E. Craig. Burial was in the Memphis Cemetery. Mrs. Lawrence died at her home in Memphis.

Mrs. Lawrence celebrated her 106th birthday September 18.

She was the daughter of William and Mary Thankful Collins Isaac, and was born in Blooming Groves, Orange County, New York, September 18, 1850. She was a birthright member of the Society of Friends.

Since this made her a member of some church all her life, she had a record of 106 years of continous church membership. At the time of her death she held a membership in the Memphis Methodist Church.

75 Years Ago

The mothers of members of hte Memphis School band have organized a Band Mothers’ Club. The following officershave been elected: Mrs. J. Vic Smith, President; Mrs. Leo Drake, Secretary; and Mrs. Ernest Berven, Treasurer.

The purpose of this organization is to raise funds for this year to furnish new uniforms for the band in time for spring music contests.

Several money-raising projects have been planned. A food sale and bazaar held recently.