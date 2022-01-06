Jennifer Bergeson Graduates From University of the Cumberlands

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (01/03/2022)– University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate Jennifer Bergeson of Memphis, MO (63555), on completing their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling. The university wishes Jennifer all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriot!

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.