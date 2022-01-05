Mary Jane Martin Obituary

Mary Jane Martin

January 22, 1959-January 2, 2022

Mary Jane Martin, 62, of Rutledge, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

She was born on January 22, 1959, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Alvin and Verna Brubaker.

Mary moved to Northeast Missouri in 1976, and on November 26, 1981, she married Mark M. Martin, and they shared forty years of life together.

They were members of the Millport Mennonite Church, south of Rutledge, Missouri.

To this union seven children were born, Janice (Steven) Zeiset, and their children, Levi, Verlin, Kendon, Devon, Ronald, and Shalyn all of Arbela, Missouri, Carolyn (Stephen) Herr of Gorin, Missouri, Carl (Janelle) Martin, and their children, Nicole, Carson, Emery, and Waldon all of Rutledge, Missouri, Joseph (Thelma) Martin, and their children, Kadrian, Kaylissa, and Makyla all of Rutledge, Missouri, Roseann Martin, Albert Martin, Twila Martin all of the home near Rutledge, Missouri; she was well loved by her thirteen grandchildren. She is also survived by seven brothers and sisters, Edwin (Esther) Brubaker of Memphis, Missouri, Miriam (Paul) Reiff of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, Rachel (Marlin) High of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Ruth (Edwin) Horst of Downing, Missouri, Martha (Marlin) Martin of Loyal, Wisconsin, Raymond (Julia) Brubaker of Lamonte, Missouri, Linda (Ralph) Burkholder of Downing, Missouri, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Verna Brubaker; two nieces and a nephew.

Funeral Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Millport Mennonite Church south of Rutledge, Missouri.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center south of Memphis, Missouri.

Interment will be in the Millport Mennonite Cemetery south of Rutledge, Missouri.

Mary’s family request your presence and prayers, no flowers please.

Doss Funeral Home of Edina, Missouri are assisting the family.