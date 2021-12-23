Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

The 2011 Scotland County Adopt-a-Child Santa’s Helper program has once again come to a close. This year, the program was able to help 28 families within Scotland County, which consisted of 61 children.

The actual Santa’s helpers do a little bit of everything from picking up the sign-up sheets, filling out the Wish List cards and placing them on the tree, picking up on the gifts once purchased, sorting the gifts by family, making a list items needed, shopping for those items, bagging each up each child’s gifts and then bagging them by family.

15 Years Ago

New Year’s Day 2007, will ring in a change for the Memphis Police Department. The city’s law enforcement agency will be under new leadership for the first-time since 2002.

At a special meeting December 18, the Memphis City Council appointed officer, John Myers as the interim City Marshal, effective January 1, 2007.

25 Years Ago

The Scotland County Commission will officially dedicate the recently completed elevator addition at the Scotland County Courthouse, December 19 at 2 pm. The dedication ceremony will be held on the north side of the courthouse at the site of the new elevaor and the public is invited to attend.

35 Years Ago

The Scotland County Varsity boys rolled to an 8-0 record Friday night as they defeated Knox County 64-55.

45 Years Ago

Cubs of Pack 97 spent Monday evening, December 13, entertaining some of the town residents with Christmas carols.

The cubs met at the Presbyterian Church, made a circle of about three blocks and then went to the Scotland County Nursing Home to entertain the residents.

Accompanying the Cubs were Cubmaster Charlie Cummings, Mrs. Glenna McVeigh, Mrs. Estelyne Louder, Mrs. Ella Rossiter, Mrs. Twila Stevenson, and Mr. and Mrs. Dean Childress.

55 Years Ago

The Downing Christian Church will portray the Nativity, live on Christmas Eve from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

The Nativity will appear at the west edge of Downing on vacant lot on Highway 136. Also at the church, the Lord’s Supper will be observed.

60 Years Ago

Paul Jeffries, Field Service Agent with the Missouri Conservation Commission spent December 11th working with 13 cooperators of the Scotland County Soil District on wildlife planning and development.

65 Years Ago

Superintendent Richard Caster announced this week that the Memphis High School hhas been selected by the University of Missouri, as a student teaching center for vocational agriculture. Memphis High School was recommended by Dr. George F. Elstrom, who directs the program of teacher training in Agriculture Education; and approved by Dr. L.G. Townsend, Dean College of Education, University of Missouri.

75 Years Ago

The city council has employed R.L. Morris as an extra night watchman. Mr. Morris began working Saturday night and works the latter part of the night and continues on duty until 7 am. Clyde Evans, the regular night watchman works the fore part of the night until 4 am.

80 Years Ago

December 11, Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Hayden celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary at the home of their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. I.M. Horn, 612 E. Madison St. in Memphis.

The local draft board received a notice from the selective service headquarters Monday stating that they wanted all the men they could get to jon the army within the next two weeks.

Lieut. Col. Bertram I. Lawrence, commander of the 138 Infantry World War veteran and former member of the faculty of Central College, Fayette, MO., had been promoted to Colonel.

90 Years Ago

Between 75 to 100 people made use of train service the Saturday before Christmas to come to Memphis to do their Christmas shopping. Roads were blocked by drifting snow. This is the first time that train service had been used to that extent for many years.