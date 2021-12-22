Edith Lawson Knisley Obituary

Edith Lawson Knisley, 102, of Hallsville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was born on August 21, 1919, in Luray, Missouri, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna May Graham. She was united in marriage on July 20, 1940, to Jesse Lawson who preceded her in death on March 17, 1976. She married Robert (Bob) Knisley on January 30, 1977. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1984.

Edith lived most of her life in rural Wyaconda, Missouri. She and Bob moved to West Quincy, Missouri. After the flood of 1993, Edith moved to Hallsville, Missouri near her daughter Barbara.

Edith is survived by her daughters: Judy Butler of Centerville, Texas, Linda Sperry of Keokuk, Iowa, and Barbara (Dennis) Cramer of Hallsville, Missouri: Five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Anna May Graham; 11 brothers and sisters; her husband Jesse; and her husband Bob.

Interment will take place at 11:00 am, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Wyaconda Cemetery, Wyaconda, Missouri. Following the Interment, a Celebration of Life will take place at the Wyaconda Community Center Building.

