Diana Jean Myers Obituary

Diana Jean Myers, 72, of Memphis, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jean was born in Keokuk, IA, on June 28, 1949, the daughter of the late Harry Jr. and Rose Marie (Ekle) Miller. She later married Tom Myers on February 2, 1979, in Kirksville, MO.

Jean trusted Jesus as her Savior at a young age. She later recommitted her life to serving Him and was baptized. She loved the Lord, her family, and her friends. Jean was a committed wife, mom, grandma, sister, and aunt. She was selfless and kind, always putting the needs of others before her own. Jean had a generous, caring spirit. Countless people have been the recipients of her great generosity. Jean loved to serve in the church, particularly at the piano. There wasn’t a song she couldn’t play after hearing it. Jean loved gardening and flowers. She always planted a large garden that produced a bountiful harvest, which she generously shared and fervently canned and preserved. Jean loved to cook, entertain, and serve others. Her hospitality was unmatched. You never left her house or her gatherings hungry or without a to-go box full of leftovers. Her signature dishes were smoked brisket and cheesy potatoes, known and loved from coast to coast. Jean loved to play games and have fun. You never attended one of her parties without playing games and winning prizes. She would play games for hours with her grandchildren when they visited. She loved to shop and instilled this “skill” into her granddaughters.

Jean dedicated 42 years of her life to bookkeeping at M&O Concrete. She stood faithfully by her husband, Tom, through the highs and lows of owning and operating their business. She not only kept the office running, but also provided countless meals and snacks for the employees. Many customers grew to love her like family as she treated them so.

Tom and Jean loved vacationing to South Padre Island and traveling out West. They took many trips in their motorhomes, often taking their extra “kids” along with them. The years she and Tom lived in Montana, the homes they built there, and the friends they made while there were very dear to her heart. She loved it when her children and grandchildren could make the trip to Montana to visit her. She planned many recreational activities, meals, and trips to Glacier National Park for them to enjoy together. Montana was her favorite place to be.

Jean is survived by her husband, Tom of Memphis, three sons; Curtis (Marie) Ebeling of Memphis, Chad (Angie) Ebeling of Mt. Pleasant, IA, R.T. Myers of Columbia, MO, a daughter, Cinda (Troy) Barrett of Kirksville, eighteen grandchildren; Josh Ebeling, Emily (Adwaidh Sunil) Ebeling, Andrew Ebeling, Christina (Todd) Fox, Elizabeth (Aaron) Zetterlund, Rachel and Rebekah Duzan, Matthew Ebeling, Kaleb (Kristin) Ebeling, Zachary, Lydia, and Kameron Ebeling, Mark (Jade Herron) Barrett, Michael, Rachel, and Bethany Barrett, Kade Myers and Griffen Myers, three great-grandchildren; Kalli Ebeling, Kaison Barrett and Harper Fox, three brothers; Earl (Sherry) Miller, Wally (Crystal) Miller, Carl (Tina) Miller, one sister, Marie Alexander, and one sister-in-law, Suzy Miller; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Eric Myers, one granddaughter, Lexie Myers, one brother, Glen Miller and one brother-in-law, Ron Alexander.

Memorial services honoring Jean's life were conducted at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Memphis. Pastor Brad Cranston officiated the service. A visitation was held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, December 20 at the First Baptist Church in Memphis with family present from 5:00-7:00 P.M.