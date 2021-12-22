Barbara Ann Holton Obituary

Barbara Ann Holton

March 12, 1946-December 16, 2021

Barbara Ann Holton, 75, of Memphis died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born the daughter of Perley Lee and Violet Opal (Anders) Aldridge on March 12, 1946, in Kirksville.

Barbara graduated from Memphis High School in 1964. She later attended college in Great Falls, MT.

She married David Holton on March 6, 1965, at the Richland Baptist Church. He survives.

Barbara enjoyed going to yard sales, taking drives, visiting family, and spending time with her pets. She treasured visiting and talking on the phone with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a member of the Richland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a granddaughter and a great grandson.

She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Sherry (Roger) Wasson of South Dakota; a son, Jeffrey, of South Carolina; brother, Gary (Cindy) Aldridge of Memphis grandchildren: Ashley Dyck, Matthew Wasson, Andrew Wasson, Sarah Buffington, Hannah Wasson, Nathanael Wasson, Lydia Wasson, Timothy Wasson, Jonathan Wasson, Elijah Wasson and Aiden Turchiano and 5 great grandchildren.

Memorial services were held December 18, 2021. Richard Lourcey, pastor of the Richland Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in the Richland Baptist Church Cemetery. Matthew, Andrew, Nathanael, Timothy, Jonathan and Elijah Wasson served as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the Holton family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.