William Samuel Grabowski Obituary

William Samuel Grabowski of Timpson, Texas passed away at home December 4, 2021.

Born to William and Maxine Forquer Grabowski on August 30, 1938, at Rutledge, Missouri.

He graduated from Memphis High School in the class of 1956. He joined the air force after high school and was stationed in Texas.

On December 23, 1958, he married Connie Darwin. To this union were born Kerry Lynn and William (Billy) Grabowski both from Houston, Texas. Connie passed away in 1987. He later married July Carolus and she passed away July 17, 2009.

He retired from Conoco Oil Company as a draftsman out of Houston, Texas after 25 years. Later, he began a career as an EMT and Ambulance driver in Nacogdoches, Texas from which he retired December 2020.

Preceding him in death were his mother and father, sister and brother-in-law Clairene and Ivan Rush of Memphis; brother Harry of Farmington, IA and one niece, Tammy Rush Widwar of Ottuma.

Leaving to mourning are his children: Kerry and Billy, his grandson, who he and Judy raised, Joe Grabowski of Timpson, Texas; one step-granddaughter, Tressa of Houston; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, and his soul mate and caregiver, Darlene Barr of Timpson. Cremation has been accorded with buried at a later date.