Scotland County Takes on Hawaii

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Scotland County Concert Band students visited the battleship USS Missouri in Pearl Harbor. The students are standing in front of the two front turrets that each house three massive 16-inch guns.

Mr. Nathaniel Orr, Director of Bands at Scotland County R-1 (left), and his concert band receive a huge ovation last Tuesday after completing their performance at the concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. The band performed four selections that were all arranged by Missouri composers.