SCR-1 Bands Gets Community Send Off Before Departing

On December 3rd, at 3:30 Memphis residents who lined up along the square and along Monroe Street and adjacent areas, gave the SCR-1 band a show of support and a community send-off, waving as the charter bus carrying the band members began their short parade before departing for Kansas City.

A small number of residents began arriving at the square and watching for the parade at 3:15. Around 3:30, sirens from a police truck and three fire trucks signaled the arrival of the parade. Before the parade members passed through, VFW members performed a very brief ceremony, saluting the students. Afterwards the parade commenced, starting on Monroe Street and then going around the square before turning onto Market Street and departing.