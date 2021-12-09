Scotland County Library November Staff Favorites

Hours are Monday-Friday 9-5:30. The library staff recommends these books as some of their recent favorite reads. Please call or stop by to reserve any of these books.

The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes caught my attention with the topic of the packhorse librarians. This book dives right into the Depression era in Appalachia. The author brings all the characters to life and paints a picture of the time period in vivid detail.

Alice comes to Kentucky with her new husband, leaving her life in England behind. She finds her new life boring, and soon volunteers to join the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky. During her time as a Packhorse Librarian, she makes lifetime friends, overcomes many struggles, and finds her place in the world. The author created an engrossing tale based on historical events that show you never know where life will take you.

What do you do when you have absolutely no Christmas spirit? In Dear Santa, by Debbie Macomber Lindy Carmichael has hit bottom. The man of her dreams moves in with her best friend, and her job as a graphic-designer has no inspiration. To try to get her in the holiday mood, her mother recalls the family tradition of writing letters to Santa. He finds the box of past letters and encouraged Lindy to write a new letter to Santa. Will Santa grant her wishes and bring her holiday joy? Read this book and enjoy the holiday season with Lindy.

The Drowning Kind, by Jennifer McMahon is a spooky horror mystery that is told using dual timelines. The story flips between Jax in 2019 who is investigating the death of her sister after she drowns in the pool at their grandmother’s estate, and Ethel in 1929 who can’t get pregnant. Ethel’s husband, the town doctor, will try anything to make her happy, so he surprises her with a trip to a new hotel in Vermont. It is built on the site of a spring fed pool that is said to grant wishes and have healing powers. Ethel makes a wish for a baby while in the water, but doesn’t realize the high cost of having your wish granted. The moral of the story is don’t swim where you can’t see the bottom and to be extremely careful what you wish for.

Sisters Reggie and Dena believe in love, but Mr. Right just hasn’t come along. Reggie goes home for the holidays to help her parents prepare for the wedding they never had as a young couple. Reggie had the shortest engagement in her hometown’s history – two days, and Dena just hasn’t found “the one”. When Reggie helps Dena with a project at school, she reconnects with Toby, her first true love. Dena, who also runs her grandmother’s B & B, has a guest that is a former rock star and songwriter who is trying to stay incognito. Will sparks fly for either of the sisters at Christmas: Read The Christmas Wedding Guest, by Susan Mallory to discover the adventures the sisters pursue.

The Speckled Beauty: a Dog and his People, by Rick Bragg is a southern memoir about his family and a one-eyed stray dog. Sixty-year-old Bragg had moved back to his mother’s basement after receiving serious news about his health. The family first saw Speck running with a pack of dogs along a country road. Several months later he shows up at the family farm, hardly recognizable as the same dog. After cleaning the dog up, Bragg took him to the vet to start his and Speck’s healing process, both mental and physical. Speck is an ornery dog that only Bragg can love. He has bad habit galore and completely undomesticated. The library has another family memoir by Bragg titled It’s All Over but the Shoutin’. Rick Bragg is one of my favorite authors.

Never Saw Me Coming, by Vera Kurian is a psychological thriller in its truest form. Chloe Sevre is a college freshman who just happens to be a psychopath. She is one of seven lucky students to earn a free ride to school by participating in a clinical study on psychopaths. All she has to do is wear a smart watch which will keep track of her location and her moods and attend group therapy sessions with the other students in the study. For Chloe this is a small price to pay to be guaranteed admittance to her first choice school. Chloe is there for a reason. She is going to kill Will Buchman, an upperclassman at the college. She thought he was her friend until he raped her when she was 12-years-old. The scholarship is just a nice bonus. Chloe is biding her time waiting for the perfect opportunity to get revenge on Will when 2 of the 7 students in the study are murdered. She is aware that she just went from hunter to prey, and unfortunately, she has nobody she can turn to for help figuring out who is targeting the students in the study because everyone knows you can never trust a psychopath.