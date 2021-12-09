Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

After pursuing a number of options for the future expansion of Memphis Cemetery, the city council on December 1st approved a contract to purchase 20 acres of ground adjacent to the site.

The board of aldermen voted 4-0 to enter a contract with Davis and Melinda Burrus to purchase 20 acres that connect to the southwest corner of the current cemetery grounds. The contract price of $100,000 will be paid with exisiting cemetery maintenance funds.

15 Years Ago

While the region got its first real snowstorm of the season the evening of November 30th and morning of December 1st, Scotland County was spared the brunt of the weather system that hit the Midwest leaving snow and ice across a wide swatch in Missouri and Illinois.

25 Years Ago

Danette and Denis Clatt are learning that Christmas season can be a busy time at a flower shop. The couple recently opened Countryside Flowers on Highway 136 in Memphis and have been busy filling holiday orders.

Countryside Flowers officially opened December 2 offering a wide variety of flowers and silk arrangements as well as plants, stuffed animals, and balloons. Christmas arrangements and Poinsettias are also available.

35 Years Ago

Farm Counseling Services, Inc. of Memphis received confirmation December 5 from Paul Schlaubach, Council Director of the United Methodist Eastern Conference, St. Louis, they will be receiving potatoes as a result of “The Potato Project” Thursday, December 18 at 10 am.

The “Potato Project” is organized by the society of St. Andrew, an interfaith organization located in Virginia. The group organized the “Potato Project” to distribute excess potatoes donated by Wisconsin growers.

45 Years Ago

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an investigation of an accident occurring on Route A in Scotland County at 12:55 pm, Monday, December 6th.

A milk truck, driven by south by John Barnes, 24, of Memphis was reportedly crowded off the road and as the driver attempted to return, he lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The driver received a bruised hand and was to seek treatment later.

55 Years Ago

In case you haven’t noticed, the Christmas lights on the square have been turned on. The square is tastefully decorated with lights running around the edges and also to the corners of the courthouse.

60 Years Ago

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Steele of Aurra, IL., November 24, 1961.

65 Years Ago

Most folks say that necessity is the mother of invention.

Henry Adams, local postmaster, must surely be an ardent believer in the old saying.

In order to alleiviate usual Christmas card bottleneck, Postmaster Adams, constructed a frame of large enough to accomodate two mail sacks.

In one mail sack, patrons were requested to place local letters and in the other letters to be mailed out of town. By placing a few barn door hooks at strategic points on the top of the frame the sacks were held invitingly open to receive mail.

80 Years Ago

Postmaster I.M. Horn, received word at noon today from the first Assistant Postmaster General, that the request recently made for parcels post delivery in Memphis had been granted.

90 Years Ago

Barber prices in Memphis were reduced from 20 cents for shaves and 40 cents for haircuts to 15 cents and 25 cents.

The annual Knights Templar banquet was held in Lancaster and hte members from Memphis went to Lancaster by train as the roads were snow covered and bad for driving.

J.K. Shacklett celebrated his 87th birthday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Eliza Egbert.

100 Years Ago

Monday evening at the Betsy Ross Club met in the circuit clerk’s office and recognized by electing officials : Miss Jennie Dowdall, president; Miss Nada Reddish, secretary; Miss Helen Walker, treasurer, and executive committee, Misses Madeline Pttingill, Florence Shaw, Ruby Tincey, and Ethel Bibb.

The Memphis Music Club gave an entertainment at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Hirsch, who were leaving Memphis for Chicago. Mrs. Leo C. Pitkin read an original poem. Others on the program were Misses Catherine Brown, Martha Nell Gristy, Helen Pitkin, Anna Avis, and Jean Austin.