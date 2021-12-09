Christmas Celebrations in Memphis

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

On December 3, Memphis residents were treated to an early Christmas present.

Beginning at 5 pm, the Northeast Corner Widows’ Sons hosted a soup supper at the Memphis Police Department on the east side of the square. For those attending, soups included chili, potato soup, and vegetable with plenty of desserts and drinks including tea and lemonade, with the option of leaving a freewill donation, which was being taken at the door.

After the soup supper, residents gathered around the courthouse for the lighting of the square, which took place at 6 pm. In the moments preceding, residents gathered close to the courthouse were entertained by a group of young ladies (find out who if possible) singing concise versions of popular Christmas carols. Afterwards, the Lighting of the Square commenced.

Very soon after, those participating lined up on Market Street, including Widows Sons motorcycle riders, fire trucks, and an appearance by Santa Claus, who was driving a motorcycle sleigh.

Other activities happening included a drawing for Memphis Bucks, which included 1 winner of $200, 1 winner of $100, 2 winners of $50, 5 winners of $20, and 10 winners of $10. Members of the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce called out ticket numbers and winners came up to collect their Memphis Bucks. Concurrently, a Country Christmas Venue was held, which included crafters and home businesses set up at the Boyer Event Center.