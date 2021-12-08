Lloyd James Morgan Obituary

Lloyd James “Jim” Morgan, 86, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away November 17, 2021, at his residence with family by his side. Jim was born the son of Lloyd Ernest and Dorotha Bell (Baker) Morgan on September 25, 1935, In Iola, Kansas. Jim was a 1953 graduate of Iola High School. He attended Allen County Community College. He was united in marriage to Shirley Maurine Waldron on September 1, 1957, in Piper, Kansas. She survives of the home. While living in Kansas City, Jim enjoyed a long career in steel erecting. He was a hoisting engineer and member of the Operating Engineers Local 101. He worked for Cargill-Nutrena, Kaw Valley Steel, Kansas City Structural Steel Co., Beamco and BSC Steel, retiring in 1997. After retirement, Jim and Shirley moved to Hale, Missouri, in the spring of 1999. His hobbies were motorcycle riding on his Harleys, hunting, fishing, water skiing, making knives, woodworking, playing board games, and playing various musical instruments, driving his tractors and riding around on his gator side by side. In general, he enjoyed living in the country. He was a lifetime member of the Rosedale Masonic Lodge in Rosedale, Kansas and a member of the Hale Baptist Church. Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; two sons, Lloyd James “Jimmy” Morgan and wife, Linda, of Memphis, Missouri and Ronald Mark Morgan and wife, Ruth, of Merriam, Kansas; one daughter, Regina Lynn Murray and husband, Stan, of Overland Park, Kansas.; ten grandchildren; Lloyd Robert “Bobby” Morgan (Jacki), Ryan James Morgan (Sheena), Erin Lynn Rankin (John), Amy Jo Oshner (Jeremy), Jared Paul Morgan, Jesse Ezekiel Morgan, Morgan Maurine Murray, Matthew Duane Murray, Kole Alexander Murray, and Anna Isolde Murray; and twelve great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Suzanne; a great-grandson, James Kevin Rankin; one brother, Robert Morgan; and two sisters, Ruth Douglas and Kathryn Tilman.